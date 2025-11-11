Nixxy (NIXX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nixxy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.87 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 1.28

This table compares Nixxy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nixxy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nixxy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 149 635 763 51 2.45

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Nixxy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nixxy peers beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

