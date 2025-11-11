Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $488.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 980,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 282.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.