Financial Review: CRH (NYSE:CRH) versus Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) and Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of CRH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CRH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CRH has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Redrow has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

CRH pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Barratt Redrow pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CRH pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CRH and Barratt Redrow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 2 12 2 3.00 Barratt Redrow 0 0 2 2 3.50

CRH currently has a consensus price target of $128.69, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given CRH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CRH is more favorable than Barratt Redrow.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRH and Barratt Redrow”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $36.90 billion 2.06 $3.46 billion $5.02 22.47 Barratt Redrow $7.22 billion 1.05 $241.22 million N/A N/A

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Redrow.

Profitability

This table compares CRH and Barratt Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH 9.09% 15.68% 6.83% Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CRH beats Barratt Redrow on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services. It also manufactures, supplies, and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America; and offers building and infrastructure solutions serving complex critical utility infrastructure, such as water, energy, transportation, and telecommunications projects, and outdoor living solutions for enhancing private and public spaces. In addition, the company combines materials, products, and services to produce a wide range of architectural and infrastructural solutions for use in the building and renovation of critical utility infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, and outdoor living spaces for the built environment. Further, it produces and supplies precast and pre-stressed concrete products comprising floor and wall elements, beams, vaults, pipes, and manholes; granite, limestone, and sandstone; concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage systems, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures; engineered steel, polymer-based anchoring, fixing, and connecting solutions; concrete masonry, hardscape and related products, including pavers, blocks and curbs, retaining walls, and slabs; and fencing and railing systems, composite decking, lawn and garden products, and packaged concrete mixes. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

