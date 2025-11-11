Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.31, but opened at $50.00. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.3750, with a volume of 856,734 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -2.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

