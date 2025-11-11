Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.2340, but opened at $0.2488. Solgold shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 5,610 shares traded.

Solgold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Solgold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.