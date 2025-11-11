Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 13934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

