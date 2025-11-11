Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 13934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
