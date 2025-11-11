Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) vs. Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Financial Comparison

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ernexa Therapeutics and Hikma Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ernexa Therapeutics $488,000.00 25.69 -$44.54 million ($3.01) -0.54 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $3.13 billion 1.47 $359.00 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ernexa Therapeutics.

Ernexa Therapeutics has a beta of 5.72, indicating that its stock price is 472% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ernexa Therapeutics and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ernexa Therapeutics N/A N/A -682.08% Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ernexa Therapeutics and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ernexa Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats Ernexa Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. It also offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

