Comparing Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Schrodinger and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrodinger 1 3 4 0 2.38 Healthcare Triangle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Schrodinger presently has a consensus price target of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Schrodinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Schrodinger has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Schrodinger and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrodinger -68.49% -48.24% -24.21% Healthcare Triangle -47.74% N/A -68.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Schrodinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Schrodinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schrodinger and Healthcare Triangle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrodinger $207.54 million 6.51 -$187.12 million ($2.41) -7.62 Healthcare Triangle $11.87 million 1.32 -$5.97 million ($155.58) -0.02

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schrodinger. Schrodinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schrodinger beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.