Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.7440.

Westaim Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 118.02%.The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

