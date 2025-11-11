Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,407,801. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,061.75. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $29,629,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,074,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,631,546.52. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,282 shares of company stock worth $87,726,381 in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

