Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 911553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

In related news, Director M. Scott Ratushny bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,988,256 shares in the company, valued at C$21,664,856. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their position. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 653,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,771,280. This represents a 2.35% increase in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,005. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

