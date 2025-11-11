Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 612,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,344. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,343 shares of company stock valued at $382,688. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

