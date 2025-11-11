Weil Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $612.39 and its 200 day moving average is $578.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.