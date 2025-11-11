Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $277.21 and last traded at $278.0360, with a volume of 35168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.