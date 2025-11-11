IMA Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,486,000. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

