Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,904 per share, for a total transaction of £152.32.

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,931 per share, with a total value of £154.48.

Avon Protection Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,848 on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,202 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,985 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.71 million, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Avon Protection

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

