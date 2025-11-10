Comparing Banzai International (BNZI) & Its Rivals

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Banzai International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Banzai International Competitors -80.06% -32.45% -15.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banzai International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 428 1098 982 21 2.24

Risk & Volatility

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $260.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,672.73%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 52.62%. Given Banzai International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its peers.

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s peers have a beta of 2.37, meaning that their average stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $9.02 million -$31.51 million -0.18 Banzai International Competitors $2.09 billion $125.38 million -3.15

Banzai International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banzai International peers beat Banzai International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

