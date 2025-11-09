Top Social Media Stocks To Research – November 9th

Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Sprout Social are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate social networking platforms or related services, whose revenue and valuation depend heavily on user engagement, advertising, subscriptions, and data-driven monetization. For investors, these are typically growth-oriented tech investments characterized by strong network effects but also elevated risk from regulatory scrutiny, privacy concerns, competition, and sentiment-driven volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

