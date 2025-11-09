JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Financial Analysis

Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar -2.23% -2.95% -0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and JinkoSolar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar $83.06 billion 0.02 $7.47 million ($5.02) -5.62

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Three Sixty Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Three Sixty Solar and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00 JinkoSolar 5 1 1 0 1.43

JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $28.99, suggesting a potential upside of 2.81%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Three Sixty Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

