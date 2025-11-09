Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.17 and traded as high as GBX 154. Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 150, with a volume of 8,808 shares.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The firm has a market cap of £49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.82.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jersey Oil and Gas

About Jersey Oil and Gas

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £35,960. 55.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

