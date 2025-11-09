First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.29 and traded as low as GBX 14.88. First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 14.88, with a volume of 161,313 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Stock Down 4.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Habib bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £15,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

