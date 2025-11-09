Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744 and traded as high as GBX 791. Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 777, with a volume of 524,249 shares traded.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 744 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 660.07. The company has a market cap of £114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.