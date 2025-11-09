Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (AAPL, AD, AEM, ALKS, ALLY, AXP, BBY, BIIB, BJRI, CPS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 9th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

