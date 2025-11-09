Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (AAPL, AD, AEM, ALKS, ALLY, AXP, BBY, BIIB, BJRI, CPS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 9th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
