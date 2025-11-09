WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.69 and traded as low as $50.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 112,457 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 328.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

