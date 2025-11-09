TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. TREES shares last traded at $0.0405, with a volume of 45,790 shares.

TREES Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

TREES Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

