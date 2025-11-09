New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 195,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

