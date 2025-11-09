Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.89 and traded as low as GBX 262. Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 266.34, with a volume of 5,063 shares traded.
Hansa Investment Stock Down 0.6%
The firm has a market cap of £319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.35.
Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
