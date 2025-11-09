Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and traded as low as $33.16. Vinci shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 146,339 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

