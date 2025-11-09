VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.02. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 595,380 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTGN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

