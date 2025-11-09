VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 587.47 and traded as low as GBX 560. VP shares last traded at GBX 560, with a volume of 6,962 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of VP from GBX 905 to GBX 800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of VP in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 780.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 580.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 587.79. The company has a market capitalization of £220.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

