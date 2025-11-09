abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.89 and traded as high as GBX 260. abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 255, with a volume of 514,801 shares trading hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.31. The stock has a market cap of £365.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26.

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 85.32%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

