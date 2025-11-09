Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 179,305 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
