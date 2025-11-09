Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 179,305 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 285.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 549.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.