China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.43 and traded as high as $50.54. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 34,796 shares.

China Auto Logistics Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

About China Auto Logistics

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

