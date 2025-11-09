Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.36 and traded as high as GBX 434. Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 63,593 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.

The stock has a market capitalization of £267.52 million, a P/E ratio of 861.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

