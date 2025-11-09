Critical Survey: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) vs. SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SEALSQ and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 1 0 0 0 1.00 Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25

Quantum-Si has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 136.51%. Given Quantum-Si’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SEALSQ and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SEALSQ has a beta of -12.95, suggesting that its stock price is 1,395% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Quantum-Si”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $10.98 million 99.52 -$21.20 million N/A N/A Quantum-Si $3.06 million 104.22 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -2.35

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats SEALSQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

