Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, suggesting that its stock price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 215 264 217 3 2.01

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -146.51% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million 151.90 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $244.16 million -$19.62 million 92.69

Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners rivals beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

