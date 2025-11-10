Alpha Modus (AMOD) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Modus to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Modus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 215 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Alpha Modus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ rivals have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.58 Alpha Modus Competitors $244.16 million -$19.62 million 92.69

Alpha Modus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Modus rivals beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

