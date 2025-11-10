Contrasting Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 16 5 0 2.24 Rimini Street 1 2 3 0 2.33

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Match Group.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Match Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Match Group and Rimini Street”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.47 billion 2.28 $551.28 million $2.14 15.36 Rimini Street $425.96 million 0.84 -$36.27 million $0.46 8.48

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 15.59% -398.05% 13.52% Rimini Street 10.10% -32.42% 4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

