Safe and Green Development (SGD) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Safe and Green Development to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 -$8.91 million -0.16 Safe and Green Development Competitors $19.49 billion -$81.10 million -0.04

Analyst Ratings

Safe and Green Development’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safe and Green Development. Safe and Green Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safe and Green Development and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Safe and Green Development Competitors 169 646 287 11 2.13

As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Safe and Green Development’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe and Green Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -766.20% -741.44% -60.41% Safe and Green Development Competitors -41.95% -44.33% -2.12%

Volatility and Risk

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development’s competitors have a beta of -6.47, indicating that their average stock price is 747% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe and Green Development competitors beat Safe and Green Development on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

