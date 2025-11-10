Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $43.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,725,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 211,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

