Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £152.32 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,904 per share, for a total transaction of £152.32.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,931 per share, for a total transaction of £154.48.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 1,864 on Monday. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,202 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £552.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,984.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,891.73.

Avon Protection Company Profile

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

