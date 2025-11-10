Head to Head Survey: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Wix.com has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Evolv Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.76 billion 4.33 $138.32 million $2.81 48.37 Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 11.97 -$54.02 million ($0.55) -13.15

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 8.90% -136.43% 10.36% Evolv Technologies -73.04% -76.80% -32.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wix.com and Evolv Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 17 3 3.00 Evolv Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $215.37, indicating a potential upside of 58.44%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Summary

Wix.com beats Evolv Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

