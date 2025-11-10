Head to Head Review: Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) vs. Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) and Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Foods and Armanino Foods of Distinction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.45 billion 1.33 $159.36 million N/A N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction $69.40 million 4.58 $14.61 million $0.53 19.28

This table compares Premier Foods and Armanino Foods of Distinction”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Premier Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods of Distinction.

Dividends

Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Foods and Armanino Foods of Distinction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction 23.37% 48.23% 33.09%

Risk and Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction beats Premier Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

