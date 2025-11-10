Analyzing HomesToLife (HTLM) and Its Competitors

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HomesToLife to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomesToLife and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HomesToLife
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|HomesToLife Competitors
|77
|548
|320
|59
|2.36
As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 41.35%. Given HomesToLife’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares HomesToLife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HomesToLife
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HomesToLife Competitors
|-3.02%
|-77.74%
|-2.19%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares HomesToLife and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HomesToLife
|$4.17 million
|-$1.67 million
|336.00
|HomesToLife Competitors
|$1.41 billion
|-$10.34 million
|26.29
HomesToLife’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
HomesToLife peers beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About HomesToLife
HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.
