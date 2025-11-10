CuriosityStream (CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $16.3520 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.80. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Singular Research upgraded CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,233,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,486. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 16,149 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $73,639.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,762. This represents a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,328,727 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,661. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 23,600.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $93,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.