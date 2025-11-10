JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday after DA Davidson upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 7756599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,154,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,737,480.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,747,000 after buying an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 65.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in JFrog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,557,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 74,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

