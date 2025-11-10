Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Santander upgraded Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Stock Down 0.1%

Schneider Electric Company Profile

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $54.06 on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.