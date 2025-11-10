Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $115.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 617,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 68.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

