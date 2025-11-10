Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $115.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th.
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
