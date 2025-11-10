Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
