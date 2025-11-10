Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Annovis Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Trading Up 1.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.