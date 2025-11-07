Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires $28,820.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $28,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 534,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,767.98. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of ($221.08) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plan A Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

